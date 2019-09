ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- After announcing a partnership with Meow Wolf almost a week ago, Dion’s has finally unveiled their latest project.

The popular New Mexican pizza and sub restaurant will be featuring Meow Wolf themed pizza boxes beginning Thursday. The announcement was made via Instagram where the company showed off the brightly colored boxes that feature pinball type graphics.

The boxes were shown in three colors green, yellow, and pink.