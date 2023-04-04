ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Dion’s is partnering with the Albuquerque Isotopes for the 20th annual Club Read program. The program encourages preschool and elementary students to continue reading throughout their summer break. Club Read runs from April 3 through July 23.

Students read six books and submit a completed Club Read scorecard to a participating Dion’s location. Scorecards are available at participating Dion’s locations and online at Dions.com/ClubRead. Students will earn prizes for submitted scorecards. If a students submits two scorecards, they will receive their prizes and an entry for the grand prize. Second scorecards can be submitted at the Isotopes Administrative Office.

There will be four grand prize winners selected at the end of the Club Read Program. Each winner will get four suite-level tickets as orbits special guest for the game on August 5th, an opportunity to participate in the first pitch, a signed baseball, customized jersey, Dion’s during the game and a Dion’s gift card.

For more information on the program visit Dions.com/ClubRead.