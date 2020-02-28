Dinosaur babies to make debut at Natural History and Science Museum

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baby dinosaurs are coming to New Mexico.

The Natural History and Science Museum is about to get a traveling exhibit focusing on dinosaur young and eggs.

The museum says the ‘Tiny Titans’ exhibit is geared toward all ages with interactive features like a book nook, a dress-up area and even a dinosaur petting zoo. Visitors can also check out a movie debuting at the Dynatheater called Dinosaurs of Antarctica.

This is also when the museum plans to announce the name of its animatronic Bisti Beast, based on votes from the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞