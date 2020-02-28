Dinosaur babies to make debut at Natural History and Science Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baby dinosaurs are coming to New Mexico.

The Natural History and Science Museum is about to get a traveling exhibit focusing on dinosaur young and eggs.

The museum says the ‘Tiny Titans’ exhibit is geared toward all ages with interactive features like a book nook, a dress-up area and even a dinosaur petting zoo. Visitors can also check out a movie debuting at the Dynatheater called Dinosaurs of Antarctica.

This is also when the museum plans to announce the name of its animatronic Bisti Beast, based on votes from the public.