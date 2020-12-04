Diné pianist studies Indigenous influence on music genres

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One University of New Mexico graduate student is making her mark on the music world. Renata Yazzie is one of the few female Native American students in the UNM music department with a focus on playing and composing for the piano.

She explores classical music while working to incorporate her Diné heritage. She recently began a scholarship, the American Indian Musicians’ Scholarship that aims to provide financial support for Native students studying music at the post-secondary level.

