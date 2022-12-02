ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A cornerstone retailer at Winrock Town Center is suing the owners. The suit alleged prolonged construction is causing them to lose money.

The construction around the town center was slated to end in October, but when the Winrock developers extended the timeline by five months, Dillard’s had enough and filed a lawsuit against them. The legal filing included topics such as lost profits, breach of contract, and negligent misrepresentation.

Construction at what is now the Winrock Town Center is nothing new. In 2007, the current developers bought Winrock Center and gradually redeveloped it into what it is today: an open-air, mixed-use town center. This is where the lawsuit begins listing its complaints—saying the developers did not get Dillard’s consent to demolish the old mall, breaching parts of their 1992 lease which promised an attractive and accessible shopping area.

The lawsuit said the construction caused them to lose money by getting in customers’ way. Additionally, the lawsuit alleged the developers were supposed to get written consent from Dillard’s to modify the parking lot, which they did not.

Fast forward to 2016: Dillard’s said the developers did it again—demolishing another portion of the town center without their consent. The lawsuit explained the idea was that Dillard’s stores were to be stand-alone spaces surrounded by other stores. They issued a cease and desist, and the developers stopped.

At least, until three years later, when demolitions started back up in late 2019. As a result, Dillard’s alleged several of their entrances were closed or left unfinished. In the lawsuit, Dillard’s again claimed lost profits.

Now, to present day: construction at the Winrock started up again in June to create an outdoor space, including a park. At the time, president of the Goodman Realty Group Scott Goodman spoke about an optimistic future.

“We want to be able to leave this community better off and with more exciting development than we’ve seen in the past,” Goodman said.

Dillard’s stated construction is blocking store entrances and interfering with the parking lot; creating safety hazards; and making the area unattractive to customers. They even said construction has directly interfered with their business—causing them on one occasion to lose connection for their internet, phone, fire, and security alarms when construction workers hit telephone and fiber optic cables. Again, Dillard’s explained in the lawsuit this was all done without consent.

Despite warnings by the retailer to that effect, the lawsuit stated developers continued work.

The final straw it seems: the extension of the construction project after Dillard’s said developers had assured the store it would be done with ‘phase one’ in October. Because of the extension, Dillard’s explained it will be missing out on peak 2022 winter holiday shopping. The store is trying to get its money back, asking for compensation for things like lost profits and attorney’s fees.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the law firm representing Dillard’s, but they were unavailable for comment. KRQE also reached out to Winrock representatives, and they declined to comment.