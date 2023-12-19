BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Property owners can file for a property tax refund if they have been over-assessed. To do so, they can file a claim in district court, the Bernalillo County assessor says.

“A property owner should only pay their fair share of property taxes,” Bernalillo County Assessor Damian Lara said in a press release. “Each property owner has every right to protest their assessment or to file for a refund. We want all assessments to be fair and equitable and property owners should know we’re working with you, not against you.”

There is a $132 fee for filing a claim, and instructions can be found online at this link. The Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office says they also offer help. You can call them at (505)-222-3700. The assessor also recommends that property owners consult with an attorney before filing a claim in civil court.