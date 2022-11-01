ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Colorful, bright decorations and skulls are what most people associate with Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). But depending on where people are from, family traditions, and culture, they add their own little twist to it.
Día de Los Muertos originated with the Aztecs. A Mexican holiday dating back hundreds of years. The celebrations are bright and elaborate and include ofrendas (private altars) which celebrate everyone who has passed. People add pictures, favorite foods, and things representing their dead relatives. Some honor the deceased by using sugar skulls and marigolds. People also decorate the altar by adding their deceased loved one’s favorite foods and beverages. Other traditions include Muertos (the bread of the death), cardboard skeletons, tissue paper garlands, fruit, and nuts.
The modern celebration of Día de Los Muertos includes three days representing three related but separate ideologies.
The Days of the Dead:
- October 31st — Halloween
- November 1st — Día de Los Inocentes (All Saints’ Day)
- November 2nd — Día de Los Muertos (the Day of the Dead, All Souls’ Day)
Día de Los Muertos events around Albuquerque
- Ofrendas Comunitarias Exhibit
- Muertos y Marigolds in conjunction with the Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance for a community ofrenda and exhibit.
- Location: Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance, 6029 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
- Time: Weekly Hours 10 a.m. – 6 p.m
- Free Event
- Eleven community organizations and schools have created community ofrendas that will be featured at the GHH until November 12.
- Día de Los Muertos Art Exhibition
- Featuring 50 artists, 11 ofrendas, and one community ofrenda opens at the South Broadway Cultural Center
- Dates: Opens November 2 and will run through November 26
- Free to the public
- Location: South Broadway Cultural Center, 1025 Broadway Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Time: Reception from 5-8 p.m.
- Día de Los Muertos: Catrina en el Museo
- Short films from Mexico, a cash bar and a live Catrina
- The National Hispanic Cultural Center and Consulate of México in Albuquerque
- Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center
- Date: November 2, Visual Art Museum
- Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Free community event
- Día de Familia: Día de Los Muertos
- Decorate sugar skulls, craft a mini ofrenda and marigolds
- Face painting, community ofrenda, music, and dance traditions of
- Date: November 6
- Time: 11 a.m – 3 p.m.
- Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center