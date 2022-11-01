ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Colorful, bright decorations and skulls are what most people associate with Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). But depending on where people are from, family traditions, and culture, they add their own little twist to it.

Día de Los Muertos originated with the Aztecs. A Mexican holiday dating back hundreds of years. The celebrations are bright and elaborate and include ofrendas (private altars) which celebrate everyone who has passed. People add pictures, favorite foods, and things representing their dead relatives. Some honor the deceased by using sugar skulls and marigolds. People also decorate the altar by adding their deceased loved one’s favorite foods and beverages. Other traditions include Muertos (the bread of the death), cardboard skeletons, tissue paper garlands, fruit, and nuts.

The modern celebration of Día de Los Muertos includes three days representing three related but separate ideologies.

The Days of the Dead:

October 31st — Halloween

November 1st — Día de Los Inocentes (All Saints’ Day)

November 2nd — Día de Los Muertos (the Day of the Dead, All Souls’ Day)

Día de Los Muertos events around Albuquerque