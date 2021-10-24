Dia de los Muertos event held in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two dozen vendors were brought back to life Sunday. They showcased their work at the “Dia de Los Muertos Community Celebration” event.

People flooded the north Albuquerque shop La Parada and restaurant Farm and Table Sunday afternoon for the free event. Eager to see and even purchase various arts and crafts, jewelry, clothes, and much more from the local vendors.

“I think it’s especially important now because we keep hearing about supply problems and things stuck on cargo ships and there’s local artists all over New Mexico that have beautiful work, music, food. The animals got blessed today and beautiful weather. You couldn’t ask for anything more,” says vendor Jennifer Trujillo.

Organizers say they’re grateful for everyone who made it out Sunday and hope next year’s event will be even larger.