Dia de los Muertos event held in NW Albuquerque

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two dozen vendors were brought back to life Sunday. They showcased their work at the “Dia de Los Muertos Community Celebration” event.

Story Continues Below

People flooded the north Albuquerque shop La Parada and restaurant Farm and Table Sunday afternoon for the free event. Eager to see and even purchase various arts and crafts, jewelry, clothes, and much more from the local vendors.

“I think it’s especially important now because we keep hearing about supply problems and things stuck on cargo ships and there’s local artists all over New Mexico that have beautiful work, music, food. The animals got blessed today and beautiful weather. You couldn’t ask for anything more,” says vendor Jennifer Trujillo.

Organizers say they’re grateful for everyone who made it out Sunday and hope next year’s event will be even larger.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES