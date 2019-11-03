Día de los Muertos celebrated across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People honored their lost loved ones Saturday in Día de los Muertos celebrations across the metro.

One free event at the South Broadway Cultural Center featured an art exhibit, artisans, and entertainment including Aztec dancers and Mariachi music. Organizers and vendors say they wanted to make a point to have plenty of activities for children, to help learn Day of the Dead traditions in a fun way.

“It’s really about celebrating life and memory of loved ones. So I think it’s a beautiful way for the children to begin to understand the tradition of Day of the Dead as something that’s not scary or frightening,” Sean Wells of Albuquerque said.

The event also included both traditional and contemporary ofrendas to honor the dead.