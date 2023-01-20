ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Devon Frieder is a professional actor, director, and choreographer. She grew up in Santa Fe and currently lives in New York City.

Frieder comes back to New Mexico every year to put on a show. This year, she is directing a show with her production company, Devon Frieder Productions (DFP). They will be putting on “Rock of Ages,” a five-time Tony Award Broadway hit.

It’s a story of a small-town girl and a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance story. The production features multiple well-known 80s rock hit songs. The show will be on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from January 20 – February 5 at the Musical Theatre Southwest (6320 Domingo Rd.). The first showing is Friday, January 20.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information on shows and to purchase tickets visit their website or Facebook page.