Devin Clark moved to headliner of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 06: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Devin Clark kicks Alonzo Menifield in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink Academy trained Devin Clark made the move to headliner on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event. The original main event had to be scrapped after a positive COVID-19 test, so Clark’s bout with former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Davis is now the headliner.

The bout now changes from a three-round fight to a five-round fight and while two rounds is a lot to add at the last minute, both fighters were up for it and Devin Clark feels that he is well prepared. “Well, what I know is that I am faster and I am stronger, I am more explosive, and I can last longer. My endurance is great, I have worked on my conditioning quite a bit for this camp and just that mental toughness that I have and the confidence that I have going into this fight, I believe that will take me to the victory,” said Clark.

UFC Fight Night: Clark versus Anthony will start Saturday at 8 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN 2.

Local Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery