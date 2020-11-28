Devin Clark moved to headliner of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 06: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Devin Clark kicks Alonzo Menifield in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink Academy trained Devin Clark made the move to headliner on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event. The original main event had to be scrapped after a positive COVID-19 test, so Clark’s bout with former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Davis is now the headliner.

The bout now changes from a three-round fight to a five-round fight and while two rounds is a lot to add at the last minute, both fighters were up for it and Devin Clark feels that he is well prepared. “Well, what I know is that I am faster and I am stronger, I am more explosive, and I can last longer. My endurance is great, I have worked on my conditioning quite a bit for this camp and just that mental toughness that I have and the confidence that I have going into this fight, I believe that will take me to the victory,” said Clark.

UFC Fight Night: Clark versus Anthony will start Saturday at 8 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN 2.

