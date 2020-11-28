Devin Clark moved to headliner of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink Academy trained Devin Clark made the move to headliner on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event. The original main event had to be scrapped after a positive COVID-19 test, so Clark’s bout with former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Davis is now the headliner.
The bout now changes from a three-round fight to a five-round fight and while two rounds is a lot to add at the last minute, both fighters were up for it and Devin Clark feels that he is well prepared. “Well, what I know is that I am faster and I am stronger, I am more explosive, and I can last longer. My endurance is great, I have worked on my conditioning quite a bit for this camp and just that mental toughness that I have and the confidence that I have going into this fight, I believe that will take me to the victory,” said Clark.
UFC Fight Night: Clark versus Anthony will start Saturday at 8 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN 2.
