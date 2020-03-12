Developmental Disabilities Planning Council to hold open house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and in recognition, New Mexico’s Developmental Disabilities Planning Council will have an open house for people with developmental disabilities and their families. Chief operating officer of the Developmental Disabilities Planning Council, Joseph Turk, council member Katie Stone, and Daniel Ekman visit the set to discuss the open house and what it will entail.

The goal of DDPC is to advocate for New Mexicans with disabilities as well as their families and to increase the services that available to them in addition to programs that assist them in all aspects of their lives. DDPC operates three programs, the Center for Self-Advocacy, the Office of Guardianship, and Federal Programs.

The Center for Self Advocacy teaches individuals with developmental disabilities and their families to advocate for themselves to get services and access they need. The Office of Guardianship help individuals who need assistance with decisionmaking to get the level of assistance they need.

Federal Programs use grants from the federal government to develop programs that increase access and availability of services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

DDPC is celebrating Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month by holding an open house on March 18, 2020, and by introducing some of the organization’s new employees and council members to the public. The open house will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the DDPC Office located at 625 Silver Avenue SW.