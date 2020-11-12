ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base will soon break ground on a new development everyone can enjoy. It’s called Max-Q at Kirtland. The project will transform more than 70 acres of the base outside of the military fence into a multi-use development on the corner of Carlisle and Gibson. It will consist of shops, a hotel, restaurants, and office space accessible to the public.
Latest Local News
- Development at Kirtland AFB to break ground soon
- New campaign ‘Moments Together’ focusing on New Mexico families with young children
- 2 UNM men’s basketball players test positive for COVID-19
- Crime Stoppers looking for man involved in machete attack
- Double homicide suspect found competent to stand trial