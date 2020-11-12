Development at Kirtland AFB to break ground soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base will soon break ground on a new development everyone can enjoy. It’s called Max-Q at Kirtland. The project will transform more than 70 acres of the base outside of the military fence into a multi-use development on the corner of Carlisle and Gibson. It will consist of shops, a hotel, restaurants, and office space accessible to the public.

