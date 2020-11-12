Development at Kirtland AFB to break ground soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A new program hopes to reach kids earlier to make sure they get a head-start on education. The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department is launching its first campaign, 'Moments Together.'

"Let's make sure that families get what they need as we continued to grow quality for early education and care. I think it says a lot about where New Mexico is going," said Lois Vermilya, Director of the UNM Family Development Program and a part of the Moments Together campaign. "We've been working all over the state to support families and to support educators on knowing absolute best science for education on how young children learn and grow."