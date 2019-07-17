Developer to tweak site plan for proposed Northeast Heights apartments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people packed into the city’s Development Review Board meeting room where Consensus Planning talked about recent changes to its site plan for a 93-unit complex.

Many people said they had other ideas for development on the southeast corner of Alameda and Barstow, near many pricey homes.

“I know there are issues related to security, pedestrians, safety, crosswalks and signage,” Consensus Planning President Jim Strozier said to the board on Wednesday.

His presentation was followed by nearly 40 minutes of people who live in the Northeast Heights airing out their concerns, from blocked mountain views to a lack of privacy.

“We’re literally faced with going out to our backyard and having eight apartments looking directly into our home,” one neighbor said.

Others say it will cause more problems at the already congested intersection for drivers and pedestrians. Consensus Planning said the building proposal matches up with how that spot is zoned.

“What we’re doing is consistent with the zoning in terms of the height that’s allowed, the density and the number of parking spaces required,” Strozier said.

The board said Consensus Planning needs to make adjustments before presenting the updated plans at the Aug. 14 board meeting.

“We heard specific requests to make changes and make sure that the drawings and the plans are clarified and clear relative to the architecture and the actual roadway improvements that are being made as part of this project,” Strozier stated.

The project could break ground later this year or early next year. If approved, neighbors could still appeal the development, potentially leaving the decision up to city council.

