Developer requests zone change for potential Placitas townhomes

PLACITAS, NM (KRQE) – The tiny town of Placitas is known for its pricey homes and sweeping views, but now a developer wants to build a cluster of townhouses there.

As many people may guess, a lot of neighbors aren’t thrilled by the idea.

“It’s a great place to live. It’s an artist community,” realtor and Placitas resident Mark Parker said.

Parker added that there aren’t many housing options for people looking for more affordable, modest homes in the picturesque foothills.

“People retire and they want to downsize, and right now in the area there’s really no place to go,” he explained.

Homestead Development Company, which owns land in the village, is working to help fill that need.

The company’s president, Orville McCallister, said he has received interest from a builder that wants to put one-story townhomes on a four-acre stretch of Highway 165, just west of the Homestead Village Shopping Center.

McCallister first has to get the Sandoval County Planning and Zoning Commission to sign off on the idea.

McCallister’s application for the required zone change includes an email from La Puerta Real Estate Services, claiming it received overwhelming support from neighbors at a meeting in October.

“This is a commercial area right here. Where better to put a townhouse development?” Parker asked.

However, some neighbors told KRQE News 13 they don’t want to change the look of their community.

“The high density is not going to fit in there very well at all,” Bridget Vaisvil stated. “I’m probably not the only one to probably not want it.”

In online documents, the Planning and Zoning Commission said the developer’s request is “not consistent” with the Placitas Area Plan, which only allows certain commercial uses on that stretch of land.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is set to vote on this issue on Tuesday after a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. Depending on the outcome of that vote, the topic could go to the county commission for a vote at a later date.