Developer forced to revise plans for apartment complex on westside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s back to the drawing board for a developer looking to build an apartment complex on a prime spot near the Bosque. Neighbors think it’ll be too tall, killing their views and the city agreed.

Pat Gallagher lives in the La Luz neighborhood near Coors and Montano. For 21 years he’s enjoyed living on the Westside of the city. “The westside is particularly unique, especially because of the really, really complete touch of nature,” said Gallagher. He loves living so close to the Bosque, and he especially enjoys this view of the mountains.

He says he and his neighbors have fought developers who want to destroy that view for years. In 2005, he says they fought plans for a Walmart at the corner of Coors and Montano. A few years later, they fought a Smiths, and in 2018 they filed an appeal claiming the city did not perform two required tests to make sure the buildings at the Andalucia Shopping Center weren’t too tall.

“The views are blocked,” said Gallagher. Now they’re fighting against a 171 unit apartment complex on another prime piece of land on that stretch of Coors. “It’s planned to be three stories,” said Gallagher. He says he doesn’t mind the idea of apartments, but neighbors believe a three-story building will block their views. “It would be nice if they spread it out,” Gallagher said.

This week, the City’s Environment Planning COmmission decided the current designs submitted by the developer, Greystar, violate the Coors Corridor Plan, which restricts the height of buildings so they don’t block that view. “We don’t feel those visual protections are being met,” said Brennon Williams, the Planning Director for the City of Albuquerque. The City is now working with the developer to revise the plans.

Greystar says they’re working on revising their site plan and are looking at reducing a portion of the building as part of those modifications. Once built the complex will be for tenants 55 and up.