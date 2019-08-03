Developer eyes Nob Hill-area for another 100-unit apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Developers are eyeing another mostly-vacant chunk of the Nob Hill-area for another massive apartment complex.

The latest proposal, called the “Santana Apartments,” calls for a 111-unit affordable housing apartment complex to be built at the corner of Central and Adams, just east of Washington. The site used to be the home of “The American Inn,” which was torn down years ago.

Boise, Idaho-based developer “Thomas Development Company” is behind the project, which consists of around 40 one-bedroom units, nearly 70 two-bedroom units, and a handful of three-bedroom units. The project also calls for 96 on-site parking spaces and “off-site” parking, meaning some tenants would likely park in the street.

According to the developer, the plan is to rent units out ranging from “affordable to market rate.” The developer also recently told neighbors it has submitted an application to the City of Albuquerque to try to obtain Workforce Housing Trust funds for the project.

Today, the vacant lot at Central and Adams is mostly undeveloped. The neighboring Media Arts Charter School uses half of the property as an outdoor recess area for students.

Representatives from the school declined an on-camera interview, but said they would “wait and see what happens” with the permitting process for the project, and that the site could potentially house families who want to attend Media Arts.

Neighbors who KRQE News 13 spoke to Friday had mixed feelings about the project.

“It’s not that it’s super full but, it’s just nice the way it is,” said Marcus Simpson, speaking of the Nob Hill-area in reaction to the project.

“We don’t need them, I mean those are coming up like crazy,” said Anna Leyba, who’s lived in the Nob Hill area for about 40 years.

Just down the street from the proposed Santana Apartments development is another possible large apartment complex at the corner of Central and Sierra. Titan Development is seeking to build a 102-unit apartment complex called “Broadstone Nob Hill.”

“The little shops, and the restaurants and being able to walk around and meet your neighbors,” said Leyba. “With every time we get a new apartment complex, those are going away.”

KRQE News 13 did hear from at least one Nob Hill neighbor Friday who says they appreciate the “infill” the project would bring. The developer never returned calls about the project.

The developer is planning a public meeting about the project. The meeting is slated for Thursday, August 22 at 6 p.m. at the HB Construction Offices, located at 3010 Monte Vista Blvd NE in Albuquerque.