ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one of the less developed areas in the North Valley neighborhood are worried about a plan to bring in almost a hundred new homes. Rumors are swirling about the problems it could bring.

The developer didn’t want to go on camera but went into detail on what will be built. Eric Szeman lives right next to where the development will be built. He said he and other neighbors are worried about plans to build 90 small homes behind their backyard near Rio Grande and Griegos.

“I was totally stunned in disbelief till the developer sent me the paperwork showing me the plans, I got the plans it shows what it’s going to look like,” said Szeman.

Some of them are creating a petition to stop the development citing the rural nature of the neighborhood, and the traffic. They also fear it’ll be geared toward low-income families.

According to the developer and owners of Rembe Urban Design + Design Jay Rembe they’ve worked to make sure the development will fit the neighborhood and its history. The one-to-two-bedroom homes start at $1,600 a month, the market rate.

He says they’ve held two zoom meetings to dispel some of the concerns and rumors. Nina Olivas didn’t take part in those meetings, but she didn’t like what she was reading on NextDoor. She came up with the idea of the petition.

“It would take away from the beauty of our small neighborhood that we have worked very hard to keep,” said Olivas. “I just started reaching out to neighbors and the majority of the neighbors that I’ve reached out to have their own concerns and not all are positive.”

One of the concerns the homes will block views of the bosque and the mountains. Another claim the developers are trying to clear up, reminding everyone the homes will be one-story.

Construction on the development is set to start by the end of the year. They hope it will be done within a year and a half. The development called the Cottage Court would essentially surround the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.