ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detours are in place along the North Diversion Channel, while bridges decks are being replaced.

Seven bridges are slated to get new surfaces this winter, which the city scheduled during the lowest-use season of the year. The trails will remain open during the entire project, but officials ask bicyclists to walk their bikes at the detours for safety.

Paths will be temporarily unpaved until the spring.