Detectives investigating suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with Albuquerque police are currently on scene investigating a suspicious death call out in the area of Lafayette Drive and Delamar Avenue in northeast Albuquerque.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a dead body in the diversion channel. Information on any suspects, the circumstances which led to the individual’s death, or the person’s identity are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES