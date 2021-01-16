Detectives investigating suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with Albuquerque police are currently on scene investigating a suspicious death call out in the area of Lafayette Drive and Delamar Avenue in northeast Albuquerque.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a dead body in the diversion channel. Information on any suspects, the circumstances which led to the individual’s death, or the person’s identity are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.