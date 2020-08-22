Detectives investigating overnight homicide in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that began as an overdose call Friday night on the 1700 block of San Pedro NE.
The original 911 call was regarding a female who was possibly suffering from an overdose. The female died on scene and officials say, after further investigation, she had suffered possible trauma prior to dying, making it a homicide.
Detectives have begun their investigation. The identity, any possible suspects, or the severity of the trauma are unknown at this time. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
