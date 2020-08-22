Detectives investigating overnight homicide in NE Albuquerque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that began as an overdose call Friday night on the 1700 block of San Pedro NE.

The original 911 call was regarding a female who was possibly suffering from an overdose. The female died on scene and officials say, after further investigation, she had suffered possible trauma prior to dying, making it a homicide.

Detectives have begun their investigation. The identity, any possible suspects, or the severity of the trauma are unknown at this time. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss