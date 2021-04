ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students all around the country have been affected by schools holding virtual classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it comes to high school seniors planning for their life after graduation, counselors say students are overwhelmed by the major changes that have come with the pandemic. Many of them have become discouraged planning for their future, and counselors are trying to support them as best as they can during these unprecedented times.

Debra Chandler, College and Career Readiness Counselor at La Cueva High School describes what the seniors are experiencing as a holding pattern, waiting for things to go back to normal. As APS returned to in-person classes, Chandler said she noticed a small change in the students. "It's been a very long year. We have a lot of students back on campus and the joy and the excitement for the future is back," Chandler said.