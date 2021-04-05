Detectives investigate suspicious death at Albuquerque park

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Monday morning at a park in the Foothills. Police say a passerby called 911 around 7:45 a.m. to report an individual at Singing Arrow Park that appeared to be unconscious.

Authorities report that Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded and determined the individual was dead. APD detectives were called out to start a homicide investigation.

The identity of the deceased individual remains unknown at this time.

2021 Albuquerque Homicide Map

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES