Detectives investigate suspicious death at Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Monday morning at a park in the Foothills. Police say a passerby called 911 around 7:45 a.m. to report an individual at Singing Arrow Park that appeared to be unconscious.

Authorities report that Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded and determined the individual was dead. APD detectives were called out to start a homicide investigation.

The identity of the deceased individual remains unknown at this time.