ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A case of mistaken identity led to the murder of an 11-year-old boy outside Isotopes Park.

Now, more details are being learned about the other parties involved in that ongoing feud.

Three men were accused of killing 11-year-old Froylan Villegas and badly injuring his cousin in September.

Daniel Gomez, Nathen Garley, and Jose Romero are charged with the murder and are awaiting trial. Ultimately, police determined it was a case of mistaken identity.

Investigators believe they were looking for a man they were having a dispute with known as Isaiah Vasquez, who was driving a similar white truck.

It turns out, this wasn’t the first time shots were fired in the dispute between the Isotopes shooting suspects and the Vasquez family.

A known associate of the shooting suspects, Andres Armijo, is charged in a drive-by from back in April, targeting a different Vasquez, Isaiah’s brother, Ignacio. No one was hit.

Meanwhile, Ignacio is charged in a case of his own as he was suspected of driving drunk Downtown in October and shooting out his window. Armijo is locked up while awaiting trial.

Court records show Ignacio Vasquez has a warrant out for his arrest.