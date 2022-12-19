ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Designs for a new hotel in the Sawmill District have been revealed. The five-story hotel would be located on Bellamah, just east of the Sawmill Market and across from Hotel Albuquerque and Hotel Chaco.
The plans are currently up for consideration with the city’s development review board. Sawmill Bellamah Properties is seeking $38.5 million along with a tax break for the hotel, another extended stay hotel called Chaco Residencies, and a six-story apartment complex.