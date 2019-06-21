Design for Albuquerque tiny homes project unveiled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County has rolled out its final design plans for a tiny home village for the homeless in southeast Albuquerque. The tiny homes will be built on an empty lot near Zuni and Texas in the International District.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, county officials presented the final plans at Thursday night’s meeting where Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley and architect Christine Williams answered questions on the project. The final presentation was made to an audience of around 70 people and discussed the ins and outs of the village which will include 30 homes about 120 square feet each.

The homes will be located on a 1.38 vacant lot that sits behind the Albuquerque Indian Center with a village house centered in the middle containing bathrooms and showers as well as a kitchen, pantry, and living space. An additional bathroom will be at another end of the village.

The homes themselves will be individualized with paint and will sit atop a cement foundation. The tiny homes village will be funded through a $2 million general obligation bond that was approved by county voters in 2016, a $750,000 bond approved in 2018 as well as $600,000 from the state providing upgrades to the Albuquerque Indian Center.

Construction on the project is expected to begin by October.