Deputies searching for New Mexico man accused of attempted rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement in two counties are on the hunt for a convicted sex offender who is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and trying to rape her.

A warrant was issued for 48-year-old Kenneth Lucero after a DNA match came back. The victim, who lives near Fourth and Montano, says she was in the shower on July 30 when a man broke in. She says the man, who had a gun, pulled his pants down and threatened her.

As she was about to run, she says the man slowly backed away, said he got the wrong house and fled. Investigators were able to swab the scene for DNA and matched it to Lucero.

He’s been a convicted sex offender since 2006 when he was convicted of attempted rape. He was convicted again in 2009 for criminal sexual contact of a minor.

He’s failed to register several times, but just re-registered on June 25. Sandoval County deputies say he frequents the Bernalillo area and is often homeless. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call police.