Deputies have fun handing out tickets to Duke City Gladiators game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies are handing out tickets to a football game.

The Duke City Gladiators will host "Sheriff's Night" this Saturday at Tingley Coliseum, and BCSO wants to make sure the place is packed. They have 2,000 tickets to give away to fans.

They're handing them out during various encounters with community members, including traffic stops.

The county says they're having fun promoting the giveaway, and that you never know if the deputy you encounter is armed...with tickets.