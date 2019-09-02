Deputies arrest man accused of impersonating FBI agent

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies say a man claiming to be an FBI agent caused a scene outside a local restaurant. Meanwhile, the management says they just hope that man gets the help he needs.

It started Saturday evening at the Nexus Blue Smokehouse on Broadway near Avenida Cesar Chavez. According to a criminal complaint, Isaac Cazares was inside flicking a knife open and closed, and claiming to be with the FBI.

When staff asked him to leave, deputies say Cazares continued to harras people on the street, even blocking on many from getting into his car, calling him a “murder suspect.” Cazares was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer, disorderly conduct, and possessing meth.

Nexus management says their involvement in the situation was minimal and did not wish to speak on camera. However, they did release a statement: