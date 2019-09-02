Deputies arrest man accused of impersonating FBI agent

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies say a man claiming to be an FBI agent caused a scene outside a local restaurant. Meanwhile, the management says they just hope that man gets the help he needs.
It started Saturday evening at the Nexus Blue Smokehouse on Broadway near Avenida Cesar Chavez. According to a criminal complaint, Isaac Cazares was inside flicking a knife open and closed, and claiming to be with the FBI.
When staff asked him to leave, deputies say Cazares continued to harras people on the street, even blocking on many from getting into his car, calling him a “murder suspect.” Cazares was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer, disorderly conduct, and possessing meth.
Nexus management says their involvement in the situation was minimal and did not wish to speak on camera. However, they did release a statement:
Here at Nexus we are invested in our community and making Albuquerque a better place.
Local news outlets have chosen to do a news story tonight about an event that briefly happened at Nexus Blue Smokehouse Saturday evening. A gentleman came into the restaurant stating he was an FBI agent, he was asked to leave by the manager on duty. The gentleman left Nexus property and flagged down a sheriff deputy. The deputy dealt with the man and other deputies arrived at the scene. The man was arrested and taken into custody. All of this happened on public property outside of our South Broadway location.
The only direct involvement Nexus had was when the manager on duty was asked to provide a written account of the incident as he was one of the only witnesses.
What we should be focusing on is the hard drug epidemic in this state and what brought people like that man to the situation he is in. We need to raise minimum wages, provide health insurance, and educate everyone on the dangers of hard drugs like meth.
The South Broadway area is one of the best neighborhoods in the city and we have been welcomed with open arms by our neighbors and will continue to provide a safe place for Burquenos at all of our locations.
We hope this individual gets the help he needs and we appreciate the support of the community as well as the support of law enforcement.
Nexus stands with our community.