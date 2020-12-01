Dept. of Workforce Solutions asks people to utilize website and designated call days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Workforce Solutions is asking people to use their website before calling them. The department says they have received a substantial number of calls to the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center and that means long waits to talk to an agent.

Online services for unemployment insurance benefits can be accessed 24-hours a day, seven days a week at jobs.state.nm.us. To help reduce the number of calls on a single day, the department asks individuals who call the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center at 1-877-664-6984 to do so based on the last digit of their Social Security Number.

The Dept. of Workforce Solutions’ guide for calling using the last number of SSN:

0 – 3 : Monday

4 – 6 : Tuesday

7 – 9 : Wednesday

Anyone who misses their day can call on Thursday and Friday

The department states that filing an initial claim or completing a weekly certification later in the week will not delay payments or affect the date of an individual’s claim, since all claims are effective on the Sunday of the week that they are filed. The Unemployment Insurance Operations Center is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

