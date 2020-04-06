Dept. of Family and Community Services takes extra measures to provide for those experiencing homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Everyone is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and some are more vulnerable during this time, including those experiencing homelessness. David Romero sat down with the director of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services, Carol Pierce to discuss the extra measures the department is taking to provide for the homeless population as well as continuing to provide services for local children.

Carol explains that the department continues to work with providers to maintain a safety net for individuals experiencing homelessness. The city’s westside shelter has been open 24/7 for the past few weeks and has become a COVID-19 testing site and every individual is getting screened for symptoms.

At this time, the department reports there have not been any positive COVID-19 cases. However, if they do discover a positive case, the facility has an area for isolation.

Carol says Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless has a street medicine team that has amped up their resources to provide for individuals during this time. Additionally HopeWorks, Heading Home and additional organizations have been providing additional resources such as hand washing stations and portable toilets.

The Department of Family and Community Services also has resources for youth that are available including community centers. While they are limiting their capacity at this time, they do offer programming to those who need it.

If you’d like to help the city with resources you can call 311 or donate to the One Albuquerque Fund.