Dept. of Family and Community Services offers variety of services to Albuquerque residents

The Department of Family and Community Services provides multiple services for all residents of Albuquerque including early childhood education, senior programming, community centers, substance abuse help, and much more.

Planning manager Bobby Sisneros discusses several services and how they benefit the community.

The department offers early childhood education in 25 different Child Development Centers across Albuquerque. Home visits are also available in which officials assist with children as young as 6-weeks-old.

Community centers provide a wide variety of programming for children ages 5 through 15. Teens can also work at the centers during the summer recreational programming.

The city also provides a long list of services to senior citizens and caretakers, many of which are free. You can be directed to specific resources by calling 311 and asking for the Department of Senior Affairs.