Deported sex offender charged with illegal reentry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted sex offender from El Salvador has been charged with illegally reentering the United States. Magana made an initial appearance in court on August 14 and at a hearing on August 18, was ordered to be detained pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint, shortly after midnight on August 13, U.S. Border Patrol Agents allegedly discovered Magana and two other individuals attempting to conceal themselves in the desert. A record check revealed that Magana had a criminal history including an aggravated felony conviction for sexual offenses in Utah, and that he subsequently had been deported to El Salvador form the United States through Phoenix, Arizona, in April 2019.

Under federal law, an alien who previously has been arrested and convicted of an aggravated felony and subsequently deported from the United States may not lawfully reenter the country without consent to apply for admission. If convicted, magana faces up to 20 years in prison.