ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With summer temperatures rising, firefighters might want to cool down in their stations after calls. However, some stations in the metro are having problems with their HVAC systems.

In an anonymous claim to KRQE, someone claimed many fire stations around the metro do not have adequate heating and cooling. Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) said this is normal for them every summer to have certain issues with AC systems. They mentioned they are working to replace systems in different stations.

According to AFR, some of their units are older and need repair, but they are investing money to resolve it. The department added they have HVAC replacements going on in a few fire stations right now, and there are ongoing repairs.

They said they are working 24/7 to repair those problems. Nathaniel Meisner with AFR said some of the issues are due to supply chain and staffing problems.

“You used to be able to get an HVAC unit either in stock in Albuquerque or within a couple of weeks. Sometimes, that’s taking multiple months to get those units in. That really compounds some of those challenges, but in those cases, we install temporary units, and we do everything we possibly can just to make sure that the firefighters are comfortable and have what they need,” said Planning & Logistics for Albuquerque Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nathaniel Meisner.

Meisner added the department is not seeing an unusual number of AC failures in their 30 buildings, but they are in the process of major system upgrades at Fire Station 21 as they replace several HVAC units.

He also added Station 15 has a unit down, but parts have been ordered. He said there are other less severe issues in a few other stations.

AFR said in the last 2 years, they’ve made historical investments in their HVAC systems. They mentioned they have a ticketing process in place for employees to make complaints.

The local fire union said they have not received any complaints. In a statement, they said: “The living conditions and safety of our firefighters serving Albuquerque is extremely important. We strive for our firefighters, our fire stations, our equipment, and apparatus be in a constant state of readiness as that is what is required for us to respond to our city’s emergencies at moment’s notice. We pride ourselves on being an any and all hazards response department, and work closely with the city of Albuquerque to provide living conditions that foster this level of response. We look forward to working towards a solution to this problem.”