ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) Albuquerque office has moved to a new spot. The new location will give the members more space.

“We needed more space than what our previous location was providing,” DVS Cabinet Secretary, Donnie Quintana, said in a press release. “Our new location will allow us to better serve veterans in a more comfortable environment, and equally important, gives us the space we need to grow as the needs of our veterans grow.”

The office is now located at the Pinetree Corporate Center, which is at 4801 Indian School Road Northeast, Building No. 2, on the second floor. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Phone numbers are unchanged from the previous office.