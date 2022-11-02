ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs is hosting its popular Third Annual Pool Tournament and is calling out new challengers to step up and join the tournament.

Registration is now open until November 9. To be eligible to participate you must be 50+, need to be a member of any of their eight facilities, also need to be an active current member, and pay the $10 entry fee. This is a perfect way to get seniors active and socialize while having fun.

Los Volcanes Senior Center will host the tournament on November 16. From 9:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The tournament is an eight-ball style double elimination. They have three tables running at one time and have 32 slots available. Los Volcanes Center staff has gotten pretty sophisticated with using online tournament bracket apps to keep the tournament on track.

For more information, people can call 505-767-5999 or visit cabq.gov/seniors.