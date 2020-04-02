Department of Justice awards grant to BCSO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Justice awarded a $1.4 million grant to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit, a public safety initiative launched by Attorney General William Barr in December of 2019.

The operation is meant to combat the high rate of violent crime in Albuquerque and six other major U.S. Cities. The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service are leading Operation Relentless Pursuit in close coordination with their state and local partners in Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Memphis, and Milwaukee.

The DOJ’s commitment to Operation Relentless Pursuit includes an increase in federal agents to the seven cities along with a financial commitment of up to $71 million in federal grant funding to hire new officers, pay overtime and benefits, finance federally deputized task for officers, adn provide mission-critical equipment and technology.

