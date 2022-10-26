ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Energy is awarding millions of dollars to a University of New Mexico professor to study the climate. Deborah Sulsky, a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, has been awarded a $3.3 million grant.
The grant is part of the Department of Energy’s project to design a more accurate climate change prediction model. According to a news release, the projects will be led by researchers at DOE’s Los Alamos National Laboratory and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, as well as the University of New Mexico.
All Selected Projects and Principal Investigators Below:
- Improving Projections of AMOC and its Collapse Through advanced Simulations (ImPACTS), PI: Luke Van Roekel, Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Improving the Quasi‐biennial oscillation through surrogateaccelerated parameter optimization and vertical grid modification, PI: James Benedict, Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Framework for Antarctic System Science in E3SM, PI: Matthew Hoffman, Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Improved Coupled Climate Simulations in E3SM Through Enhanced Sea‐Ice Mechanics, PI: Deborah Sulsky, University of New Mexico
- MPAS‐O/ROMS Comparison, Nesting, and Coupling for Improved Representation and Parameterization of Coastal and Submesoscale Ocean Processes in E3SM, PI: Robert Hetland, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Capturing the Dynamics of Compound Flooding in E3SM, PI: Gautam Bisht, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Physical, Accurate, and Efficient Atmosphere and Surface Coupling Across Scales, PI: Hui Wan, Pacific Northwest National