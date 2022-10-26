ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Energy is awarding millions of dollars to a University of New Mexico professor to study the climate. Deborah Sulsky, a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, has been awarded a $3.3 million grant.

The grant is part of the Department of Energy’s project to design a more accurate climate change prediction model. According to a news release, the projects will be led by researchers at DOE’s Los Alamos National Laboratory and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, as well as the University of New Mexico.

All Selected Projects and Principal Investigators Below: