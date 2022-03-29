ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is giving residents and businesses a chance to safely discard unwanted pesticides. The department will host a disposal event in Albuquerque on April 12 at Helena Chemical near 2nd St. and Rio Bravo.

Any and all types of pesticides, or treated seed will be collected at no cost. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.