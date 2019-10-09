Dentist accused of practicing without a license turns himself in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dentist accused of treating patients without a license turned himself into jail.

Court records show William Gardner was booked into MDC, then released on Friday. Gardner was charged after the state’s insurance oversight agency got a tip he was using the same x-ray for different patients to justify unnecessary procedures.

Investigators could not find any evidence supporting that claim, but they say there was evidence Gardner was operating without a license. Gardner denies the accusations.

He’s due back in court later this month.