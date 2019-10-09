Dentist accused of practicing without a license turns himself in

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

William Gardner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dentist accused of treating patients without a license turned himself into jail.

Court records show William Gardner was booked into MDC, then released on Friday. Gardner was charged after the state’s insurance oversight agency got a tip he was using the same x-ray for different patients to justify unnecessary procedures.

Investigators could not find any evidence supporting that claim, but they say there was evidence Gardner was operating without a license. Gardner denies the accusations.

He’s due back in court later this month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss