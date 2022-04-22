ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools tweeted Friday that Dennis Chavez Elementary School has been put into a shelter in place due to nearby police activity around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The shelter in place was lifted about 15 minutes later.

No word has been given as far as the reason for the shelter in place. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.