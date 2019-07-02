Demonstrators protest conditions at immigrant detention centers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protesters hit the streets in Albuquerque on Tuesday demanding better conditions for immigrants flowing into the U.S.

These types of demonstrations are happening worldwide one day after Congressman Joaquin Castro shot video inside one of the detention centers set up for immigrants. He says some of them, including children, have been denied showers, medication, and hot meals.

“We saw that the system is still broken and peoples human rights are being abused,” Castro said.

“I think it’s great that we’re seeing Albuquerque turn up to protest against the camps. This is not right and we as a city know that our families belong together,” protester Kay Bounkeua said.

A new Homeland Security report released Tuesday also details dangerous overcrowding at several facilities in the Rio Grande Valley.

The protests follow the president’s signature of a multi-billion border aid bill to address the immigration crisis. It’s unclear exactly how or where that money will be spent.