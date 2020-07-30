Demonstrators opposed to ‘Operation Legend’ gather at Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demonstrators arrived at Kit Carson Park in southwest Albuquerque on Thursday, July 30 in protest of the 35 federal agents coming to the city as part of “Operation Legend”. According to a Facebook event page, the gathering was held by the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice as well as several other of the organization’s partners.
Those who attended were also asked to bring food and other items to donate that will be distributed by the Center for Peace and Justice and Mutual Aid. A food collection van was also expected to be at the event.
