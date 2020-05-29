Demonstrators gather in northeast Albuquerque to protest George Floyd’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A protest is gaining momentum in Albuquerque Thursday night over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. People are seen lining the streets chanting, holding signs, many say they’re just desperate for racial equality and they want to make sure their voices are heard.

Protesters say they are frustrated after another African American was killed at the hands of a white police officer. After Floyd’s death earlier this week they say they can’t wrap their head around how this keeps happening and they are tired of seeing these senseless deaths. Protesters also say they worry it could happen here.

“People say black lives matter, people say blue lives matter. Yes you’re right, blue lives do matter, white lives matter, Asian lives matter, native lives matter but in this time right now black people lives are getting treated worse than animals and it’s time for it to stop,” said protester Damien Johnson. Police were not seen at the protest Thursday night and from the looks of it, it has been a peaceful protest.

