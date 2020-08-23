Demonstrators gather downtown in support of Post Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locals assembled at First Plaza Galleria Downtown Saturday in an effort to “Save the Post Office.” The group is calling for Postmaster General DeJoy to resign in the wake of mail slowdowns before the election.

They say they want to show the country that they stand by the post office to deliver not just ballots, but paychecks, medications, and more on time. “I think what we’re seeing here is a corruption of a core function of government. The Post Office is older than the country, and I think a lot of us are just worried about the election as well as all that,” protester Rob Dukes said. Saturday’s demonstration was part of a nationwide mobilization effort taking place across the country.