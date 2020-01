ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s student newspaper is searching for two of its delivery trikes.

Daily Lobo staff says the trikes were most likely stolen on Monday night. They were both locked up inside their delivery cage at the time. The newspaper says one of them was seen with a homeless person yesterday, but they’re both still missing.

If you know anything, you’re being asked to call UNM police.