‘Delivery boy’ leaving surprises for Albuquerque neighborhood

Albuquerque 6-year-old Cameron Blackman, who is a big fan of postal workers and delivery drivers, was recently caught on camera delivering surprise “packages” of flowers and rocks to nearby neighbors. (Courtesy: Blackman Family)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood is getting surprise deliveries , thanks to one of the kids who lives there. Mail time is one of the best times of the day for Cameron Blackman.

“He’s very excited whenever he gets a package,” said Marc Blackman, Cameron’s dad. “Even as I’ve been working from home, he’ll go upstairs and knock on the door and leave me packages.”

Through quarantine, the Albuquerque 6-year-old will leave “packages” for his parents like rocks, flowers and sticks. To his parents’ surprise, he decided to spread the joy further — to his neighborhood.

“I think at first I was a little nervous,” said Tina Blackman, Cameron’s mom. “I didn’t know how the neighbors were going to take it. when I said, ‘what were you doing?'”

Ring doorbells throughout the neighborhood captured deliveries — not from UPS drivers or postal workers — but from Cameron. In the videos, he runs up, leaves a gift and rings the doorbell before heading to the next home.

“It was all very well-intended,” said Marc. “He’s really sweet and he wanted to bring joy to people and wanted everybody to feel what he feels when he gets a package.”

His parents say neighbors are happy about the surprise deliveries, saying they’re cute. Some hope they continue.

“I don’t want him to ring doorbells, but it will be sweet, I’m sure,” said Lisa. “As much as he appreciates getting them, I think he likes to do that for other people.”

Thinking about a career may be a ways off for a young kid. However, his parents say Cameron knows what he wants to be when he grows up.

“He says, ‘I want to work for UPS, I want to be a mailman, I want to deliver packages,'” said Lisa. “He’ll change it up a little bit but it’s always, ‘oh yes, when I grow up, I want to deliver packages.'”

Until then, he’s happy to deliver a surprise smile to his neighbors. The Blackman family says a few neighbors connected to UPS and FedEx are even working on getting Cameron his own uniform.