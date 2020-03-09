DeliverFund combats human trafficking across the country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Sex trafficking is happening all over America and New Mexico is ground zero for the hunt for human traffickers all around the country. Kara Smith hunts traffickers around the country from a small office in Albuquerque for New Mexico law enforcement as well as the federal government and police agencies across the country.

(courtesy DeliverFund)

DeliverFund Senior Targeting Analyst Kara Smith visits the set to discuss the fight against sex trafficking. DeliverFund is a nonprofit private intelligence organization that equips, trains, and advises law enforcement on how to combat human trafficking nationwide.

Kara explains that DeliverFund primarily works with domestic sex trafficking and they look for individuals that are forced to have sex for-profit and their traffickers take those proceed from them. She says that 96% of trafficking victims are women.

Human trafficking is oftentimes confused with human smuggling. “Human smuggling which we hear about a lot, usually coming down from the southern border, is when people bring people into the county illegally and then let them go. Human trafficking though is when somebody is being forced to either provide labor or sexual acts under force, fraud, or coercion and not be able to keep the proceeds of their efforts and their labor,” said Kara.

Kara also explains that oftentimes traffickers will sell their victims under the guise of prostitution. Prostitution and sex trafficking are two separate issues as human trafficking victims do not get to keep the profits of their labor.

There are several signs to look for when identifying victims of sex trafficking. Victims of sex trafficking often don’t have control of their own documents such as IDs, or money.

(courtesy DeliverFund)

Victims may also not be able to speak to you willingly. “So, if you see a possible victim they won’t make eye contact often, they may be moving from place to place, they may look unhealthy and they most definitely will look young. A lot of trafficking victims, the average age of when they are trafficked is as young as 12 to 14 years old,” said Kara.

If you believe you see a human trafficking victim you are encouraged to call police immediately. While DeliverFund works directly with law enforcement, the organization does not take tips from the public.

For additional information on how DeliverFund fights human trafficking, visit their official website or Facebook page.