ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A delegation of Hispanic leaders will travel to Palestine and Israel to discuss border issues.

The group, organized by the American Israeli Education Foundation, will meet with top officials from both Israeli and Palestine to bring perspective from the borderland to the Holy Land.

Albuquerque business owner James Hallinan is one of the members chosen to make the trip.

“We’re honored that Israel and Palestine both see the value that us, as Latinos in the U.S., specifically in border states, can contribute to their process,” Hallinan said.

Israel and Palestine have fought three wars and numerous smaller battles since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized Gaza in 2007.