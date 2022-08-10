ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Delectable Baking Company is a small-batch bakery that specializes in bagels, cakes, half-pound cookies, and many more sweet treats. With Albuquerque Public Schools welcoming students back to the classroom Wednesday, Delectable Baking is hosting a back-to-school bash for kids and families.

The back-to-school bash will be held on August 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dreams Event Studio. There will be 58 different vendors at the bash, food trucks, a bounce house for kids, a live DJ, live dance performances, and other fun activities for kids.

The back-to-school bash will also feature a school supply drive and giveaway. Anyone who brings in a new school supply item worth at least one dollar will be entered into a giveaway put together by the vendors in attendance. School supplies that are collected will be donated to the Rio Grande Academy of Fine Arts and EG Ross Elementary School.

For more information or to purchase any of the sweet treats that Delectable Baking has to offer visit their Facebook page or website.